At the July 12 Clearmont City Council meeting, the DNR’s ARPA grant applications were discussed further.

Emily Wicoff from Snyder and Associates sent information letting the council know that Clearmont is eligible to submit a drinking water and wastewater application.

The wastewater application includes the lagoon center pivot upgrades and other lagoon rehab and repair, with a estimated total cost for the project coming in at $387,970. The drinking water application will focus on water tower restoration, including interior and exterior coating, repair and sealing, a new roof hatch and vent and a riser protective railing. There will also be a tank grounding system included in the project. The estimated total project cost for drinking water improvements is $884,840.

Each grant requires a local share cost. After some discussion, the board voted to match each grant at one percent. The wastewater grant cost share will be $4,267.67, while the drinking water grant cost share will be $9,733.24. If the grants are awarded, the funds must be obligated to be spent by the end of December 2024 and with construction completed by the end of December 2026. Linda Babcock, city clerk, sent in both applications by the July 14 deadline.

The city used 269,100 gallons of water last month. A property owner was noted as violating the weed ordinance, and the property is scheduled to be mowed by the city. A bill for the mowing will be send to the resident.

The council voted to approve last month’s minutes, and to pay the monthly bills.