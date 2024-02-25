Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts and its Office of Diversity and Inclusion are bringing country music artist Rissi Palmer to campus for two workshops and a concert as part of Black History Month activities.

Having performed at venues including the White House and the Grand Ole Opry and appeared three times on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2007 and 2008, Palmer’s successful career in country music has provided a voice for other artists of color in the genre. Palmer also hosts the Apple Music Country radio show “Color Me Country,” where she brings Black, indigenous and Latino histories of country music to the forefront.

Northwest Coordinator of Diversity and Inclusion Latonya Davis, who attended high school with Palmer in Eureka, Missouri, believes she is a remarkable artist with experiences and stories that can inspire and educate students when she visits Northwest on Thursday, February 29.

“She overcame a lot, being a Black woman in country music back in her time,” Davis said. “Country music is more diverse now than it was back then, and so I thought it would be really important for students, since country music is big here; they can see that there are other diverse members that are in that group that can sing country music as well.”

Palmer’s first workshop, from 10 to 11 am in the JW Jones Student Union Living Room, will focus on her journey through the country music genre and her experiences as a radio show host. She will also include time for a question-answer session.

Her second workshop, from 1 to 2 pm in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building, will discuss the creative process of songwriting and managing the day-to-day activities of a successful radio program.

Palmer also will perform and share stories of her life as a Black woman in country music during a performance from 7:30 to 9 pm in the Charles Johnson Theater.

Both workshops and the concert are free and open to the public.