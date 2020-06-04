Two area schools, West Nodaway and Horace Mann Laboratory School, have announced summer library hours for students.

Both schools have changed procedures due to precautions taken because of COVID-19.

Horace Mann is continuing its library check-out system to support families with enrolled 2020-21 students reading at home. A Google form is available for families to request up to five books per child. The requests must be submitted by 9 pm on Tuesdays.

From 4:30 to 6:30 pm, Thursdays, families may drop off and pick up books in the circle drive. Families should stay in their vehicles.

Horace Mann will have a designated person to collect the dropped off books from the vehicles and another person to deliver new books to the vehicle. Returned books will be held in isolation for 72 hours prior to reshelving.

All Horace Mann library workers will follow CDC precautions of social distancing, proper handwashing while packaging materials and the use of hand sanitizer between vehicle contacts.

The West Nodaway School library will be open for “come and go” checkouts only. Families and students will not be allowed to take AR tests or play on the computers this summer. AR tests will be available on the WN website, wnrockets.com, for home use.

If needed, the number of people in the library will be limited.

The hours this summer will be 5 to 7 pm, Tuesdays, and 10 am to noon, Thursdays, from June 2 until July 30.