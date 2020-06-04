Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners; Walker and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/28/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: Recorder Fee Report for May 2020; requisitions: treasurer to Children & Family Center for yearly contribution; elections to Maryville Glass and Lock for protective screens; accounts payable checks #76256-76280.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: emails regarding emergency order from Maryville Mayor Rachael Martin; additions and abatements for March 2020 and April 2020.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed the progress of various county projects.

Tammy Carter, human resources director, presented a proposed addition to the Employee Handbook regarding paid military leave for public employees in Missouri. The commission reviewed and approved the proposed addition. Carter will get the update out to officeholders and staff. The commission has approved the hiring of Christine Pederson and Tori Foote for the open facility support positions. Road and bridge department has an open position that Carter will be advertising. Carter also discussed the new clean up date set for the Courthouse lawn, which is scheduled from 9 am to 12 pm, Saturday, June 6.

Rex Wallace, assessor, spoke with the commission about the current health benefits. Wallace requested that the commission look at reworking specific items when bidding out benefits for 2021.

A resident of Polk Township called with concerns about Road #379.

The commission spoke with Mattia Oram, a representative of C&CB Company, regarding a payment. Also spoke with Reed Bartles for clarification of the right-of-way agreements with the Enel-White Cloud Wind project. Bartles will get back with an answer.

Sheriff Randy Strong, informed the commission of a peaceful protest that was being planned for the Maryville community. Strong later sent up a press release addressing the specifics.

The commission spoke with a Ann Kooyman, program manager for KGPCo regarding zoning and permitting. Kooyman emailed as a representative of Sprint regarding a replacement of an antenna.

Inspected re-construction Road #198 and a concrete culver on Road #180 in Independence Township.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. The motion passed.

The commission reviewed an email link including Mitchell Gibler, McClure Engineers, Jerry Quarles, task force leader, Ed Hubert, PDMG on an EHP request for information on FEMA Project PA-07-MO-4451-PW-00186/126488.

A call was put in to Nick Jameson, Schildberg Quarries, regarding an invoice issue. Issue was corrected via phone.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn until 6/4/2020.