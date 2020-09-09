Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces eight individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 649 confirmed cases

 154 active cases

 488 released from isolation

 18 total hospitalizations

 6 current hospitalizations

 7 deaths

 20% positive rate (Sept. 2 – Sept. 9)

The affected individuals include:

 1 female and 1 male between 10-19 years of age

 1 male between 20-29 years of age

 2 females between 30-39 years of age

 1 female between 40-49 years of age

 2 females between 70-79 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.