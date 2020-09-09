By Kathryn Rice

Nucor-LMP employees reached out with acts of kindness to brighten the days of area long-term care facility residents who are in isolation.

“In this time of such uncertainty and isolation for many care facilities, there was a group of Nucor teammates who found a way to bring comfort in letting residents know that there are others thinking of them during this pandemic,” Anita Henggeler, Nucor employee who reached out for community support, said.

“We started helping deliver Meals on Wheels and that made a big impact since there were routes added to accommodate the senior center being closed,” Henggeler said. “But we just felt there was something more needed, then the shepherd hook idea came to fruition.”

Nucor has damaged wire rod that is sold for scrap. The employees decided to repurpose the material. A machine was set up to run the rod to form shepherd hooks. Welding from the fabrication team completed the hooks. To improve the looks of the hooks, the zinc plating line teammates added a final touch.

The hooks were delivered and set up at four nursing homes in Nodaway County, then distributed to nursing homes in Worth and Gentry counties. These long-term care facilities were in the communities where Nucor-LMP teammates live.

Henggeler reached out to Maryville Pride Lions Club, Maryville Rotary Club, Consumers Oil Co., MFA of Worth County and private donors to finance the purchase of bird feeders to be placed on the hooks and the donation of bird seed.

To make a donation for the project, contact Henggeler at anita.henggeler@nucor.com or call 660.582.3127. If there is an organization or classroom project needed, consider making squirrel feeders, bird feeders, bird houses or windsocks to donate to local care facilities.

“Residents love the change at their windows and this is sure to bring a smile to their face and a hearty thank you from the room as you help brighten their day,” Henggeler said.