Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 14 individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
567 confirmed cases
270 active cases
291 released from isolation
16 total hospitalizations
6 current hospitalizations
6 deaths
The affected individuals include:
1 male between 0-9 years of age
3 females and 3 males between 10-19 years of age
1 female and 3 males between 20-29 years of age
1 male between 30-39 years of age
2 males between 60-69 years of age
The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.
