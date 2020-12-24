Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces six individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
1973 confirmed cases; 313 probable cases
110 active cases
2158 released from isolation
146 total hospitalizations
7 current hospitalizations
18 deaths
The affected individuals include:
1 female between 0-9 years of age
1 female between 20-29 years of age
1 male between 30-39 years of age
2 males between 40-49 years of age
1 male between 60-69 years of age
The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.
