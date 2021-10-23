The 26th annual Downtown Maryville Trick or Treat event will be from 5 to 6:30 pm, Thursday, October 28 in Downtown Maryville.

There is a total of 64 participants who are welcoming families.

Participating “treaters” off the square are: A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main; Bank Midwest, 402 North Main; Bearcat Boogie, 515 N. Main; Carquest Auto Parts, 123 North Main, Citizens Bank & Trust, 105 North Main; City Hall, 415 North Market; Elks Lodge 760 annual hotdog and a drink at 115 North Main; First Baptist Family Life Center in the parking lot in the first block of South Main will have a Slime Time Trunk or Treat; First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main, Maddy’s Tanning Salon and Westside Tattoo, 106 South Main; Maryville Chamber and Nodaway County Economic Development, 408 North Market; Maryville Forum, 111 E. Jenkins; Maryville Florists, 214 North Main; Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main; Meyer Auto Center, 204 North Market Street; Midland Surveying and Nodaway County Abstract, 401 North Market; Midwest Data Center, 206 E. Third; Northwest Chiropractic and Balance of Mind & Body, 206 West 2nd; Priority 1 Realty, 213 North Main, Shirley’s Realty, 603 N. Main, Simply Post Boutique, 216 North Main; US Bank, 120 South Main; and the US Post Office, 501 North Fillmore.

Square merchants which will be handing out goodies are A Step Ahead Dance Company, Anderson Sundell & Skinner, Bank Midwest, Board Game Cafe, La Chic Salon & Spa, Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice, Nodaway County Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson, Nodaway County MU Extension, Nodaway News Leader, Nodaway Valley Bank, Northwest Audio Visual, Pop Loaded, Simply Siam and Veronica Luke Tax & Accounting.

Others coming to the Nodaway County Courthouse square are: A&M Amusement, Association of Group Homes, North, South & East Caseys, Nodaway County DARE and Sheriff’s Department, Humane Society Animal Shelter, 97.1 the ‘Vill/Pick-up Country, KNIM, Kiwanis, Laclede Chain, Make It Maryville shopping group, Maryville Pride Lions Club, Maryville Fire Department, Nodaway County Health Center, Nodaway County Federated Republican Women and Men’s Associates, Oak Pointe Assisted Living, Parents as Teachers, Shoe Sensation, St. Gregory School, The Bridge Church, Tri-State Auto Family, Vision Source Eyecare and Wells Bank.

Everyone involved this year is asked to use commonsense and keep safety foremost. The City of Maryville has closed the streets around the square but not all streets are blocked. Watch for traffic when crossing the unblocked streets. If you or your children are not feeling well, please stay home.

“This has been an amazing and fun event for 26 years,” Kathy Rice, organizer of the event, said. “It is your personal choice on whether or not to participate.”