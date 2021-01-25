At the Maryville Tourism Committee meeting, January 13, the committee voted to approve the $1,000 grant application submitted by Holly Cronk with the “Make it Maryville” local small business group.

The grant, which is to be used for general promotion purchases, was approved with the provision that other businesses be invited to join and take part in the promotional efforts. The group is aimed at brick and mortar businesses.

No treasurer’s report was presented.

During the vote, committee President Josh McKim, director of NCED, and Stephanie Campbell, owner of Blue Willow and White Elm, abstained from voting.

McKim is going to work on a letter to be emailed to area businesses. If a local business owner is interested in joining the “Make it Maryville” group, contact McKim at 660.582.4490.

The Maryville Tourism website is still not live. Apparently, the committee had just received the password information from the previous intern who had worked on the site. Without the information, the current intern was unable to work on the site.

Several members of the committee, along with visitor, Jennifer Gillespie, owner of La Chic, wants a live date set for the website.

Lily White, chamber director, showed the work that had been completed from a link sent to her by City Manager Greg McDanel. Campbell noted the “list my business” page link had not been included.

White said the Great Northwest Day at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City will be held online this year the first week of February.

McKim said he has five or six restaurants signed up for the Nodaway County “tenderloin trail.” He plans to put together a map and start publicizing the trail.