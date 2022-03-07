The 2022 St. Francis Hospital Foundation Gala: Together We Rise was an overwhelming success as noted by the foundation leadership.

With a focus on mental health resources for the second year, the five-county region rose to the challenge of creating a patient assistance fund for mental health needs.

Ten mental health leaders from across the region served as ambassadors, bravely telling their stories to advocate and create awareness for this very important mission. Prior to the event on February 19, more than 30,000 individuals had watched their powerful videos via social media.

The night included cocktails, hors d ’Oeuvres, special music, live and silent auctions, a plated meal, a special fund-a-need, and of course, an epic after party with lots of dancing.

There were many special surprise moments, but perhaps the largest of those came during the fund-a-need portion of the evening when the Maryville City Council announced a donation of $20,000 and Ron Houston and Dennis Dau, Maryville residents, announced a donation of $10,000. Guests in attendance and watching online were in awe and truly humbled by their generosity to this important cause.

“We are surrounded by communities of generous people with compassionate hearts,” said Megan Jennings, foundation executive director. “Thanks to the businesses, individuals and organizations that came together to rise to meet the mental health needs of children, adolescents and young adults across the region, we were able to raise more than $220,000 to establish a Mental Health Patient Assistance Fund for children and families in crisis.”