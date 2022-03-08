The Northeast Nodaway R-V School District will celebrate the opening of the new baseball field and track complex on March 11 and 12.

On Friday, March 11, PK-12 students will have the opportunity to take a “first lap” around the track at 2 pm. There will also be an autograph table for baseball, softball and track athletes.

On Saturday, March 12, the opening event begins at 1 pm with the National Anthem by math teacher Tabi Adwell and the Northeast Nodaway R-V band.

Current board members and donated help will then be recognized followed by the track ribbon cutting by Cathy Oelze and a fun run with the track athletes.

The first baseball pitch will be thrown out by Board President Jeff Redden with a baseball team vs alumni game to be played.

The first softball pitch will be thrown out by past Board President Kenny Runde with a softball team vs alumni game to follow.

Concessions will be available.

If any alumni are interested in dusting off their cleats for a couple innings of baseball or softball, or taking a lap around the track, contact Vance Proffitt at vproffitt@nen.k12.mo.us before March 12.

The inclement weather date is April 23.