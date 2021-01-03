Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 12 individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The 20th death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a male between 70-79 years of age.

 2042 confirmed cases; 318 probable cases

 91 active cases

 2249 released from isolation

 151 total hospitalizations

 5 current hospitalizations

 20 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 2 males between 10-19 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 20-29 years of age

 2 females between 40-49 years of age

 2 females and 2 males between 60-69 years of age

 2 males between 70-79 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.