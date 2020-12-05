Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 14 individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The 14th death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a female between 90-99 years of age.

 1825 confirmed cases; 265 probable cases

 244 active cases

 1832 released from isolation

 113 total hospitalizations

 8 current hospitalizations

 14 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 0-9 years of age

 2 males between 10-19 years of age

 1 female and 2 males between 20-29 years of age

 1 female and 2 males between 30-39 years of age

 1 female between 40-49 years of age

 1 male between 50-59 years of age

 2 females between 60-69 years of age

 1 female between 80-89 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.