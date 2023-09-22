By Morgan Guyer

The Nodaway Valley Volleyball Squad made quick work of North Nodaway on September 19 in Burlington Jct. coming away with a 3-0 win.

The Thunder have enjoyed a good start to the season, now sitting at 8-4 on the season. They were favorites heading into the match against North Nodaway, but the Mustangs proved to be a tough opponent early on in the match. The first set was a back-and-forth affair that saw North Nodaway grab the lead on multiple occasions, including going up 15-13, before Nodaway Valley came back to win the set.

The second set was more of the same, as it remained close throughout before the Thunder were able to pull away and win 25-17. They would go on to win the third set 25-6 to complete the sweep.

Junior Savannah Marriott led the way for the Thunder with 15 assists and 5 digs, while senior Sydney Marriott had a game high 6 aces and 9 digs.

Nodaway Valley is now heading into the back half of the season, and will have some tough games against East Atchison and Rock Port before postseason play begins.