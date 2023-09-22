By Morgan Guyer

Platte Valley Football took down Nodaway Valley 40-26 in Graham on September 15 to move to 4-0 on the season.

The two 3-0 teams met in a highly anticipated match-up with some early season 275 Conference implications. The game started well for Platte Valley, as sophomore Lucky Ferry punched in the first score of the game from four yards out, and would eventually take a 24-6 lead into halftime after two touchdowns from junior Mason Casner.

Platte Valley marched down the field to open the third quarter, as senior Aydan Blackford found senior Brandon McQueen for the 20 yard score to open up a 32-6 lead. The Thunder would not go away however, as senior Michael Cook scored two touchdowns to cut into the lead. Platte Valley would dash any hopes of a comeback however, as Blackford found senior Lane Acklin for the 16 yard touchdown on fourth down to put the game out of reach. Platte Valley was a perfect five for five on two point conversions on the night.

Nodaway Valley now moves to 3-1 on the season, and will travel to Mound City on September 22, while the still undefeated Platte Valley will host East Atchison in Barnard. Platte Valley will face off against South Holt on September 29 in a game that could decide the winner of the 275 Conference.