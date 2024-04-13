By Morgan Guyer

The Nodaway Valley Thunder defeated North Nodaway 14-4 on April 4 in Burlington Jct.

After North Nodaway scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game at 4-4, it was looking like it would be a close game heading into the final innings. That was until Nodaway Valley scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth on the way to a victory.

Sophomore Cooper Snodderley was key to the big inning, as he drove in five runs on two doubles and the Thunder were able to go through the entire lineup in the fourth. An insurance run in the fifth inning triggered a mercy rule, giving them the victory.

Senior Kayden Conn pitched four innings for Nodaway Valley, giving up eight hits and striking out 5 batters. Junior Lane Larabee came in as relief in the final inning. The Thunder as a team only recorded five hits on the evening, but walked 14 times. The combination of clever base running and patience at the plate was key in the final score.

Nodaway Valley moves to 4-2 on the season, while North Nodaway is still searching for their first win.