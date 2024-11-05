Kansas City Chiefs Roster, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently undefeated and leading the AFC West by several games. This map displays the 2024 Chiefs current active roster players by where they went to high school. The Chiefs are made up of players from throughout the country. Twenty-six states are represented by the 53-man active roster. California leads with 8 players followed by Georgia (6), Ohio (4), and Texas (4). 30 of the 53 man roster were on last year’s Super Bowl winning team. Let’s go Chiefs!