Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts will present “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” by Simon Stephens and adapted from the novel by Mark Haddon this month.

Performance times are 7:30 pm, Thursday, November 14, Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16, with a final performance at 2 pm, Sunday, November 17, in the Studio Theater at the Ron Houston Center for Performing Arts. Tickets are $12.

The play depicts Christopher, an intelligent yet nervous and mistrustful 15-year-old boy who discovers his neighbor’s dog, Wellington, is deceased in the middle of the night. Filled with suspicion, Christopher embarks on a journey to reveal what happened to Wellington, despite his apprehensive tendencies and uncovers life-changing secrets along the way.

“The university and local communities will see a genre they may not be familiar with – a contemporary drama-mystery,” Kat Bilbo, a Northwest associate professor of theatre and director of the production, said. “Even after one puzzle is solved, another appears. But beyond mysteries, at its heart, the play is about the protagonist – 15-year-old Christopher. Life is more challenging for Christopher than most teenagers because of his instincts, reactions to stimuli, unusual ways of seeing the world around him and a brain that processes things in a way many do not understand. While we follow his quest, we are hoping he can use these challenges to cleverly solve the riddles that change his life.”