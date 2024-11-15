Northwest Missouri State University will celebrate the impact agriculture has on the region with a week of activities ending November 16, with its second annual Taste of Northwest Agriculture Market.

Northwest’s annual Celebrate Agriculture Week events showcases the university’s Agricultural Learning Center (ALC), located on the RT Wright Farm at 22893 US Highway 71 in Maryville, with a variety of educational sessions and networking events as well as some competition.

The Taste of Northwest Market will be from 9 to 11:30 am, which also features an open house with coffee and donuts at the ALC.

“If we sit back and think about the impact agriculture makes on each and every one of us from a food standpoint, we need to celebrate that,” Dr. Rod Barr, the director of the school of agricultural sciences, said. “That’s why we chose to celebrate agriculture.”

Visitors to the agriculture market will be encouraged to sample local goods and experience flavors of the region while learning about the vital role local food systems play in building resilient communities. The event will also give local producers an opportunity to form relationships with potential buyers and receive feedback as they fine-tune products and recipes. Beginning at 5 pm, Thursday, November 14, at the ALC, the Agronomy Club, Horticulture Club and agronomy majors will host a chili and soup cook-off, cornhole tournament and yard games.

Alpha Gamma Rho and Sigma Alpha will host a barbeque contest at 1 pm, Friday, November 15, at the ALC.