The churches in Nodaway County prepare to celebrate “The Reason for the Season” with the following worship opportunities. With COVID-19 complications, contact the church before attending any of the services or Masses.

Burlington Jct.

First Christian Church

Christmas Eve Service, 7:15 am, Thursday, December 24.

United Methodist Church

Advents Series “The Carols of Christmas,” 9:45 am, Sundays, November 29, December 6, 13, and 20.

Conception

Conception Abbey

The Basilica is closed, however, Mass and prayer are offered through live streaming at conceptionabbey.org/live/.

Maryville

The Bridge

Bridge Kids Christmas Songs, 9 and 10:30 am, Sunday, December 13.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6 pm, Thursday, December 24.

First Christian Church

Christmas Eve Service, 7 pm, Thursday, December 24.

First United Methodist Church

Advent series, 8, 9 and 11 am at church; 10 am on Facebook page, FUMCMaryville; 7 and 11 am broadcast on KNIM 1580 AM and 95.9 FM radio.

• “This Place is a Mess!,” Sunday, November 29.

• “Clean-Up Crew” with communion, Sunday, December 6

• “Deck the Halls,” Sunday, December 13

• “Waiting on the Threshold,” Sunday, December 20

Blue Christmas holiday service “When Christmas Hurts,” in the sanctuary, 7 pm, Monday, December 14.

Christmas Eve Service “Welcoming the Guest,” 7 pm, Thursday, December 24. Also on Facebook starting at 3 pm.

“Enjoying the Company,” times to be announced, Sunday, December 27.

“Living the Celebration” with communion, 9 and 11 am, Sunday, January 3, 2021.

St. Gregory’s Catholic Church

Immaculate Conception Vigil Mass, 5:30 pm, Monday, December 7.

Immaculate Conception Mass, noon, Tuesday, December 8.

Christmas Eve Mass, 4 and 6 pm; Christmas Vigil Mass, 10 pm, Thursday, December 24.

Christmas Day Mass, 9 am, Friday, December 25.

Holy Day Vigil Mass, 5 pm, New Year’s Eve, Thursday, December 31.

Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, 9 am, Friday, January 1, 2021.

Parnell

St. Joseph Catholic Church

Christmas Eve Mass, 5 pm, Thursday, December 24.

Christmas Day Mass, 10 am, Friday, December 25.

Pickering

Christian Church

Christmas Eve Service, 5:30 pm, Thursday, December 24.

Skidmore

United Methodist Church

Gingerbread houses will be made with the church youth, 2 pm, Sunday, December 6.

Wilcox

United Methodist Church

Advent Series “Following the Christmas Carols,” 11 am, Sundays, November 29, December 6, 13, and 20.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6 pm, Thursday, December 24.

Visit the Wilcox church Facebook page for online services and updates.