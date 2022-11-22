The Fifth Annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be served from 11 am to 1 pm, Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville.

“After two years, the staff is excited to once again offer dine-in to the patrons,” Administrator Amie Firavich said.

Besides dine-in, pick up and home-delivery are available for the full Thanksgiving meal. For home-delivery, call 660.562.3999 to reserve a meal. If a large quantity of meals is desired for pick-up, calling ahead is also requested. Otherwise, drive to the back, that is the south door of the center where someone will help you to pick up your meals.

Firavich said the Thanksgiving Day dinner was started because people were asking for it because of the success of the “It’s a Real Christmas” dinner. The freewill donation Thanksgiving dinner is an important fundraiser for the senior center.

Donations of desserts are being accepted and should be dropped at the senior center by 3 pm, Wednesday, November 23. For more information, call 660.562.3999. Monetary donations are always welcome at the senior center.

The Nodaway County Senior Center staff will be preparing and serving the meal. Volunteers are needed to deliver the meals to homes, the Nodaway County Jail, Maryville Public Safety, Nodaway County Ambulance District and Northwest Missouri State University Police. Other volunteers are needed for serving, clean-up and dishes, packing dinners and a greeter.