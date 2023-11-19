The Sixth Annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be served from 11 am to 1 pm, Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 23 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville.

Besides dine-in, pick up and home-delivery is available for the full Thanksgiving meal. For home-delivery, call 660.562.3999 to reserve a meal. If a large quantity of meals is desired for pick-up, calling ahead is also requested. Otherwise, drive to the back or south door of the senior center where someone will help you to pick up your meals.

Firavich said the Thanksgiving Day dinner was started because people were asking for it because of the success of the “It’s a Real Christmas” dinner. The freewill donation Thanksgiving dinner is an important money raiser for the senior center.

Donations of desserts are being accepted and must be dropped at the senior center by 3 pm, Wednesday, November 22. For more information, call 660.562.3999. Monetary donations are always welcome at the senior center.

The Nodaway County Senior Center staff will be preparing and serving the meal. Volunteers are needed to deliver the meals to homes, the Nodaway County Jail, Maryville Public Safety, Nodaway County Ambulance and Northwest Missouri State University Police. Other volunteers are needed for serving, clean up dishes, packing dinners and greeting guests. For more information, call 660.562.3999.