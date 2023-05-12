Tess Ann Godsey, stillborn, was born Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at a Kansas City hospital.

Tess was the daughter of Jerry Godsey and Alyssa Beattie.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents, Vancil and Joyce Icke, Donald Protzman, and Donna Beattie; paternal great-grandparents, Martin and Teresa Jensen, and Barbara Godsey.

In addition to her parents, Tess is survived by her brothers, Jace and Hudson; sisters, Brynn and Hadley; maternal grandparents, Mark and Joy Beattie, Barnard; paternal grandparents, David and Teresa Godsey, Ravenwood; maternal great-grandparents, Marie Protzman, Maryville, Marlyn Beattie, Barnard; paternal great-grandparent, Gerald Godsey, Ravenwood; aunts, Rachelle (Rex) McAlliley, Columbia, Julie Godsey, Ravenwood; uncles, Matthew (Skye) Beattie, Barnard, Jesse Godsey, Maryville; cousins, Lane and Drew Dack, Kaylynn Godsey, Kane Taylor; numerous extended family.

There will be no public services at this time.