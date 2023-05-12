Sharon May Hart, 76, Maryville, died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born March 28, 1947, in Coldwater, MI, to William Weddle “Bill” and Margaret Elmira Goodwin Blackford. She attended school in Sheridan, and moved to Maryville in the early 1960s.

On August 22, 1965, she married Larry Pearl Hart at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. He preceded her in death April 28, 2011.

Mrs Hart was a member and attended the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Funeral services were Wednesday, May 10 at Laura Street Baptist Church. The burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to a cancer charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.