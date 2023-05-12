William Lee Pitts, 61, Maryville, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at his home.

He was born August 30, 1961, in Maryville, to Billy Lee and Letha Kathryn Rogers Pitts. He was a 1980 graduate of West Nodaway High School and received his bachelor’s degree in management and data processing from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

He married Amy Mackey in 1986.

Mr. Pitts operated Fishers Cleaners and also a home improvement business.

He was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Flying Bearcats.

Mr. Pitts’ body has been cremated.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.

