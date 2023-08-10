Mary Ann Boyles, 80, Maryville, died Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at her son’s house in Jefferson City.

She was born April 14, 1943, in St. Joseph, to Clyde “Dwight” and Martha Louise “Holt” Alcox. She was raised and attended school in Lathrop.

On December 2, 1962, married Carol L. “Bud” Boyles. They settled in Savannah, and moved to Maryville in 1971. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Boyles worked in the family business, Boyles Motors, where she greeted and took care of customers like they were family.

She also sang and played country music. She performed at operas and fairs throughout northwest Missouri as well as performed at the Missouri State Fair.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 am, Saturday, August 12 at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. A visitation for family and friends will be from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, August 11 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.