Teresa Marie Cain, 53, Maryville, died Monday, July 26, 2021.

A native of Iowa, she was born May 14, 1968 to Wallace and Geraldine Williams Klakken. She graduated from Bedford, IA High School and went to Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On August 3, 1991, she married Rob Cain at Lake of Three Fires in Bedford.

Farewell services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, July 31 at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Interment will be in Washington Cemetery, Gravity, IA. The family will gather with friends from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Friday, July 30 at Laura Street Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions be made to the family to be dispersed per Teresa’s wishes.

Online condolences may be left at meierhoffer.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory, St. Joseph.