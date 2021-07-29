Charles E. Giggar, 56, Ravenwood, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home.

He was born September 12, 1964, in Maryville, to John Edward and Lucy Olive Shuey Giggar. He graduated from Jefferson C-123 High School in Conception Jct. He lived all his life in the area.

Mr. Giggar had worked at the Sheltered Workshop in Maryville.

Graveside services and burial will be at 3 pm, Saturday, July 31 at the Miriam Cemetery. No formal visitation is planned. Friends can stop by Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, after 8 am on Friday to sign the register book.

Memorials can be directed to the New Nodaway Humane Society.

