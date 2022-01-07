Theodore “Ted” Parker, 92, St. Joseph, formerly of Barnard, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born March 9, 1929, in St. Joseph, to William “Jim” and Gladys Carter Parker.

On November 5, 1965, he married Ruth Ann Compton in St. Joseph. She preceded him in death June 25, 2007.

Mr. Parker’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Friday, January 7 at Price Funeral Home, with visitation starting at 10:30 am. Burial will be in the Barnard American Legion Cemetery, Barnard.

Memorials can be made in care of the Barnard American Legion Cemetery.

