Darla Hynes, 58, Olathe, KS, formerly of Barnard, died Thursday, December 30, 2021, at her home.

She was born October 12, 1963, in Albany, to Roy David and Mary Lou Beattie Short. She was a 1982 graduate of South Nodaway High School and received her bachelor’s degree from DeVry Institute of Technology.

On June 22, 1985, she married Dennis Hynes in Maryville.

