Doris Marlene Bragg Porterfield, 88, Clearmont, died Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the Clarinda, IA, hospital.

She was born December 7, 1933, in Burlington Jct. She graduated from the Burlington Jct. High School in 1951. She had lived her entire life in the area.

On March 1, 1953, she married Verlin Denzil “Denny” Porterfield. He preceded her in death November 26, 2015.

Funeral services were Wednesday, January 5 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont.

Memorials can be directed to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot St., Maryville, MO 64468.

