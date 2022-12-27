The Nodaway County Health Center Board of Trustees at the December 8 meeting reviewed the financial report for the January through November 2022 fiscal year, then at the December 15 meeting, the 2023 budget was approved.

The 2023 budget is based on the 2022 income and expenses. Administrator Tom Patterson estimates income low and expenses higher. The income is projected at $646,386 and expenses at $646,340.

In Nursing Supervisor Tabitha Frank, RN, BSN’s report, in November, there were 170 COVID cases, 252 influenza A, nine influenza B and 18 untyped influenza cases.

The number of COVID cases reported is not as accurate as it was because of home tests, Patterson said.

Health Educator Suzanne Von Behren, RN, BSN, has started the process of becoming a mental health prevention specialist, substance use and suicide prevention. She has one more class to complete in the spring. By having the specialist designation, it will bring more credibility to the four-county mental health project.

Patterson gave out information on Missouri influenza cases by the CDC for the past four years. It was peaking earlier this fall and has been mainly influenza A cases.

The board decided to keep the employee health insurance the same for 2023 and will have Patterson look into cooperating with other health agencies in the area to do a group insurance policy.

At the December 15 meeting, the treasurer’s December report was reviewed and approved.

For the 2023 budget payroll items were reviewed. Buffie Lance’s salary increased by $1.50 per hour and a two percent pay increase for rest of staff was approved. Motion passed to increase Patterson’s salary to $65,000 per year.

Patterson is looking to add a credit card machine to the health department. At this time, the health department only accepts cash and checks.

“We are still climbing the flu peak,” Patterson noted at the December 15 meeting. “It’s been a little quieter since our meeting last week however, at least to me. I will have updated reports in January. We continue providing immunizations for these and other needs as requested.”

The 2022 budget was finalized.

The 2023 state holiday schedule was considered and adopted.

The schedule of 2023 meetings was approved for 3 pm, the third Wednesdays of the month, with the December meetings at 3 pm, the first and second Wednesdays.

Election filing for one board member position is open until 5 pm, Tuesday, December 27.