Tammy Kay Holbrook, 62, Guilford, died Monday, January 8, 2024, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She was born April 20, 1961, in St. Joseph, to Teddy and Nancy Cole Kelso.

On October 10, 2000, she married Jackie Holbrook in Savannah.

Mrs. Holbrook was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Holbrook’s body has been cremated. There will be no visitation or services held. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.