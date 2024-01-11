The National Weather Service has placed Nodaway County in a Winter Weather Warning from 7 pm this evening through 9 pm Friday. NWS is forecasting 4-8 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph. This will make travel extremely dangerous. This snowstorm will be followed by extremely cold temperatures over the next few days. The following may be utilized as warming stations. Those using a warming station are asked to please be respectful of the space, as other activities may be going on.

United Methodist Church

102 North Main Street/Maryville

Sunday, January 14, 7:30 am – 1 pm

Monday, January 15, 8:30 am – 7 pm

Tuesday, January 16, 8:30 am – 7 pm

Wednesday, January 17, 8:30 am – 8 pm (free meal served 5:15-6p.m.)

Thursday, January 18, 8:30 am – 7 pm

Maryville Public Library

509 North Main Street/Maryville

M – F 9 am – 6 pm

Saturday 9 am – 3 pm

Closed Monday January 15th

Maryville Community Center

1408 North Country Club Rd./Maryville

M – F 5 am – 9 pm

Saturday 6 am – 5 pm

Sunday Noon – 5 pm