Thomas Morris Westfall, 75, Kirksville, died Monday, January 8, 2024, at Schuyler County Nursing Home, Queen City.

He was born June 29, 1948, in Maryville, to Robert Paul and Roberta Francis Morris Westfall. He was a graduate from Maryville High School, Maryville with the class of 1966. He attended two years of college at Northeast Missouri State University, Kirksville.

On November 10, 1979, he married Margaret Bea Myers in LaBelle.

Mr. Westfall served his country in the US Army from 1968 to 1970, where he received the National Defense Service Medal and Parachute Badge. After being honorably discharged, he returned to the Kirksville area where he owned and operated T&W Siding & Guttering Company until his retirement. He was an auctioneer for a number of years.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, January 16 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home, Kirksville, with Pastor Virgil Jones officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, for one hour before service time. Interment with military honors will follow at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Memorial donations may be made to the Adair County Humane Society and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.

Arrangements are under the care of Travis-Noe Funeral Home.