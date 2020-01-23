Sybil Ann Higginbotham, 82, Maryville, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

She was born December 5, 1937, in Lima, OH, to Earle and Mary Louise Sims. She graduated from Fairfax High School, Fairfax, in 1955. She got her teaching degree from Northwest Missouri State College, Maryville, in 1959.

In 1959, she married Harlan Keith Higginbotham at the Christian Church in Fairfax.

Mrs. Higginbotham’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services will be at 1 pm, Sunday, January 26 at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, January 25 at Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials can be directed to the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.

