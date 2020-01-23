Calvin Eugene “John” Emery, 59, Maryville, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

He was born January 14, 1961, in Maryville. He was a graduate of Tarkio High School, Tarkio.

As per his wishes, his body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials to help with his final expenses can be directed to Stephanie Marsh, 211 Manning Street, Burlington Jct, MO 64428 or to the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.