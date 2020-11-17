Maryville High School Senior Serena Sundell signed her national letter of intent to play D1 basketball at Kansas State University, Manhatten, November 11. At the signing were, front: Kelly Obley, assistant MHS girls basketball coach, Korena Sundell, mother, Serena, Bob Sundell, father; back: Quentin Albrecht, MHS girls basketball head coach, and Rodney Gilyard, head coach of Serena’s club basketball team, the KC Run GMC.

The group is making the ‘C’ symbol for the Wildcats. Serena is undecided on her major at this time.