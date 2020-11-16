Through November and December, the food pantry hours for people in the West Nodaway School District will be from 4 to 6 pm, Tuesdays at the First Christian Church, Burlington Jct. Masks are required. Upcoming dates are November 17, 24 and December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29.

The Walmart drops also for individuals in the WN district are the second, fourth and any fifth Wednesdays of the month. People need to stay in their cars, will be given a number for service and will be let into the building one car at a time. Masks are required.

The Angel Tree project is for anyone living in the WN district who has children from birth through age 18. If they are struggling to make ends meet and would like some assistance with food and gifts for Christmas. To get signed up, contact Mary Robison at 660.253.0688 or Terry Robison at 660.253.0823.