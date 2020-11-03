Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces seven Nodaway County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

• 1171 confirmed cases; 114 probable cases

• 212 active cases

• 1063 released from isolation

• 56 total hospitalizations

• 6 current hospitalizations

• 10 deaths

The affected individuals include:

• 1 female and 1 male between 20-29 years of age

• 1 female and 1 male between 30-39 years of age

• 2 females and 1 male between 70-79 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.