Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens and Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/72/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Railroad Yard for supplies; to Chris McCrary for uniform reimbursement; to Gray Oil for diesel fuel.

Accounts Payable: Checks #77262-77268

Reviewed: Questions from Township representative regarding what a county form of government would look like.

A call was taken from a concerned citizen to discuss a communications tower in White Cloud Wind project.

A call was put in to Kim Mildward at Northwest Regional Council of Governments to discuss a drone policy for the county with Historical Preservation Grant.

Lily White, Chamber director, spoke with the commission about a meeting with community partners to discuss goals and needs. The commission will speak on November 5 at 2:50 p.m. in the conference room at the county Administration Center. Also discussed was the Great Northwest Days.

The commission, along with Patton, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Rex Wallace, assessor, Lisa Nickerson, recorder of deeds and Tammy Carter, human resources director, attended a conference call with Gallagher Benefit Services, Inc. Mike Keller and Brian Rose, benefit consultants and Renae DeSantis, account manager, regarding the insurance renewal plan.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission reviewed a request submitted by Carter, representing a road and bridge employee, for the uniform reimbursement to be raised. The request was denied.

The Commission inspected tubes on Road #954 and #960 and a bridge on Road #727 up for replacement, all in Grant Township. Also inspected a bridge due for replacement on Road #614 in Polk Township.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 11/3/2020.