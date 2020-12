The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on the following dates:

• Thursday, December 24, in observance of Christmas Eve, and Friday, December 25, in observance of Christmas Day. Normal operations will resume Monday, December 28.

• Friday, January 1, 2021, in observance of New Year’s holidays. Normal operations will resume on Monday, January 4, 2021.