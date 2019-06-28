The board of education for the Maryville R-II school district met for its monthly meeting on June 20 to address the following business:

• Approved the consent agenda including appointing Kenna Parman as board secretary and Mindy Scadden as board treasurer, a list of transportation exceptions, a list of items declared as surplus and Nodaway Valley Bank authorization resolution for HSA accounts.

• Accepted bids for fuel to Hy-Vee and Consumers Oil and concrete for the 2019-20 building trades house to JS Concrete Construction for $36,500.

• Changed the July 17 meeting time to 12:15 pm.

• Approved the extra duty groups and salary schedules for 2019-20 citing adding $500 to the certified staff base, making it $34,000.

• Authorized the preliminary budget for 2019-20.

• Student handbooks were reviewed by the BOE.

Personnel

• Closed the NTS assistant adult education position.

• Changed the part-time ECSE paraprofessional to a full-time.

• Added teaching professions sponsor, high school evening custodian and middle school paraprofessional.

In closed session the following personnel items were approved: supplemental assignments, Kellen Overstreet, high school football assistant coach; Maggie Graves, high school volleyball assistant coach; Amy Flohr, NTS teaching professions sponsor; LaRue Allee, elementary school yearbook sponsor; spring supplemental assignments and AEL teachers; resignations, Callie Mattson, June 25; Allie Shields, Jenna Rafe, both at the end of summer school; Michele Moon, May 31; George Kegode, end of 2018-19 school year; Rosemary Thompson, July 3; reassignments, Chelsea Wells, full-time early childhood paraprofessional; Kenna Toombs, early childhood ECSE paraprofessional; Kelli Hansen, early childhood Title I paraprofessional; employed, Stacy Katen, special education teacher; Kevin Pruitt, district technical support specialist; Kathryn Ball, middle school paraprofessional; Kristi Davis, high school professional; summer school, Josh Lefeber, online facilitator; Howard Dumke and Amy Webb, part-time administrators.

Reports

Superintendent Dr. Becky Albrecht reviewed the year-end status of the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, the bid ceiling was raised to $50,000 from $15,000 by the state this session and the improvements to the multi-purpose building.

Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz reported the technology team is in high gear to service equipment, install new devises and supports through the summer in all buildings.

Northwest Technical School Director Jeremy Ingraham told of Lori Tally’s efforts with eight manufacturing companies with training through the Missouri One Start Program dollars and summer planning for the GO program.

High School Principal Thom Alvarez announced 89 percent of the 2019 graduates plan to attend post secondary education and over $2.7 million in scholarships were received.

Eugene Field Principal Philip Pohren reported a $20,000 grant was received from the Gladys Rickard Trust which will allow playground improvements.

Activities Director Mat Beu announced the Spoofhounds won the Midland Empire Conference Supremacy award for the third time in school history by accumulating points for top finishes in all conference activities.

Also in closed session, in addition to the personnel matters, the board discussed real estate transactions.