Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville has been named a semi-finalist for the Premier Partner Award by Missouri Main Street Connection, a statewide honor recognizing outstanding partnerships that support the revitalization and sustainability of Missouri’s downtown districts.

Maryville Mosaic was nominated by Downtown Maryville, an affiliate member of Missouri Main Street Connection. Downtown Maryville nominated Mosaic in recognition of the organization’s exceptional partnership over the last several years.

“Downtown Maryville nominated Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville because they’ve truly embraced what it means to be a partner in downtown revitalization,” said DeAnn Davison, executive director of Downtown Maryville. “Their support goes far beyond financial contributions; they show up, pitch in and help make our shared vision for a stronger, more connected community a reality. Mosaic understands that a thriving downtown is essential to the overall well-being of Maryville.”

This nomination highlights Mosaic’s strong and ongoing collaboration with local leaders, small businesses and community organizations to enhance the vitality of Downtown Maryville. Through health-focused outreach, support for local events and meaningful investments in the community’s future, Mosaic continues to demonstrate the powerful role health care institutions can play outside hospital walls.

“Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is deeply committed to the health of this community – and that includes its economic and cultural health,” said Kelsi Meyer, community relations manager. “We’re proud to be recognized for helping move Maryville forward together.”

Missouri Main Street Connection’s Premier Partner Award celebrates organizations that exemplify the spirit of collaboration and community betterment. Final award recipients will be announced during the Missouri’s Premier Downtown Revitalization Conference’s Evening of Excellence Awards Ceremony and Dinner July 24 in St. Charles.