Ethel Carlson Phillips, 88, died Saturday, June 3, 2023.

She was born May 4, 1935 to Bob and Grace Carlson in Elmo.

She married Richard “Dick” Phillips in 1955. They lived in Colorado, New York, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan, and France. Mrs. Phillips assisted her husband in many ways throughout his career.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lillian Evans; three brothers, Eddie Carlson, Lynn Carlson and Connie Dean Carlson.

She is survived by her husband, Dick, of 67 years and two children, Ken and Cindy.