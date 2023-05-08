The student ambassadors and their assistants, sixth through eighth grade at St. Gregory’s, have been busy with their annual collection of new shoes in conjunction with the Maryville Rotary Club’s Shoe for Orphan Souls drive. Students who were led by Jamie Casteel, teacher, were front: Connolly Mayfield, Joe Snyders, Tate McCollum, Geordynn Bostwick, Jade Price, Kori Quinlin, Kayla Pedersen; back: Walker Dunn, Luke Allen, Avah Eckley, Julia Branner, Ryan Tobin, Grace Stiens, along with Mark Kempf, Rotarian. Student Channing Harbin was absent for the photo. The students, who aided the Rotary members in their cinnamon roll fundraiser of over 85 dozen cinnamon rolls sold, collected and purchased 139 pairs of children and youth shoes. Maryville’s Shoe Sensation offered a cooperative pricing for the youth’s dollars to stretch for more pairs. The Rotarians added 30 pairs more for a total of 169 pairs of shoes along with some socks. This 22nd year of the collection effort saw over 10,100 pairs brought together at the Rotary District Convention April 28-29 in Kansas City.