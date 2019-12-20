In cooperation with Marsha Martin’s Ben’s Stockings of Hope project, the first-grade students at St. Gregory School created a Christmas service project that will benefit clients of The Source in Maryville. The students received stuffed animals and Christmas stockings from Martin, who is pictured at right with the class. The class filled the stockings with items a newborn and their family would enjoy having to present to Ashley Heideman, from The Source. Students in the below photo are Easton Waldeier, kneeling and standing, Patrick Willis and Ryleigh Bostwick. The lower photo had kneeling, Marleigh Weichinger and Brinley Roderick; standing, Landon Tapps and Katherine Long. Not pictured is Torri Tobin.