Grady & Lisa Hilsabeck

Grady and Lisa’s lives were forever changed when their daughter Baylee took her life at the age of 16 after being diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome a year prior.

Their hope is that as Ambassadors, they can begin to offer mental health resources and real change for the children across our region, and that their work will prevent another family from having to go through what they have endured.

https://youtu.be/aMqvoxZJvKM