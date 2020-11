Sherry Louise Stoll, 55, Maryville, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 28, 1965, to Gary E. and Norma F. Hawk Hulett. She graduated from Rock Port High School in 1983 and from Southeast Community College in 1985 with a business management degree

Graveside services will be at 2 pm, Wednesday, November 25 at High Creek Cemetery.

